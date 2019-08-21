Digital Card Guides Volunteers in 'Let's Clean Bulgaria Together' Campaign

The Green Card of the largest volunteer initiative in Bulgaria - Let's Clean Bulgaria Together - will become the first assistant and virtual guide to all environmentalists and ambassadors of the good example.

For the first time, the platform developed by ESRI Bulgaria offers new features that will make it easier for share organizers on the day of the big cleanup on September 14 to help them find new volunteers and join them in a team of like-minded people.

The digital map is already active on the campaign site, and anyone who wants to get involved in the initiative has the opportunity to mark a place where they will organize a clean-up action. When creating an action for a specific point in the country, the map automatically geolocalizes the place. Each highlighted point on the map also has an individual link that will be shared across the online space and social networks for greater and more accurate information.

What is new in the creation of a campaign is the clear and precise definition of the activities that will be carried out depending on the location chosen by the organizer - cleaning, restoration of depreciated benches, painting of fences and facilities, etc. In this way, detailed information will be much easier to reach the community in the region and this will help to gather the required number of volunteers and participants in the specific action faster and easier.