Parking Lot at the Vasil Levski Stadium Metro Station Will be Open Within 2 Weeks

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 21, 2019, Wednesday // 12:06| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Parking Lot at the Vasil Levski Stadium Metro Station Will be Open Within 2 Weeks

The buffer parking lot at the Vasil Levski Stadium metro station will be operational within two weeks.

The site has an area of ​​over 10,000 square meters and will be able to park 193 cars.

The repair started in February and the budget of the Center for Urban Mobility is estimated at BGN 2 080 000.

The contractor is Kalistratov Group Ltd. 

The Urban Mobility Center is responsible for 10 public aboveground parking lots and 4 underground buffers -  577 parking places at  James Boucher metro station, 1253 places for parking at Tsarigradsko Shosse and 349 and 118 respectively at Beli Dunav metro station.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Vasil Levski Stadium, parking lot, sofia, Urban Mobility Center
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria