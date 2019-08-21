Parking Lot at the Vasil Levski Stadium Metro Station Will be Open Within 2 Weeks

The buffer parking lot at the Vasil Levski Stadium metro station will be operational within two weeks.

The site has an area of ​​over 10,000 square meters and will be able to park 193 cars.

The repair started in February and the budget of the Center for Urban Mobility is estimated at BGN 2 080 000.

The contractor is Kalistratov Group Ltd.

The Urban Mobility Center is responsible for 10 public aboveground parking lots and 4 underground buffers - 577 parking places at James Boucher metro station, 1253 places for parking at Tsarigradsko Shosse and 349 and 118 respectively at Beli Dunav metro station.