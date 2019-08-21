Parking Lot at the Vasil Levski Stadium Metro Station Will be Open Within 2 Weeks
The buffer parking lot at the Vasil Levski Stadium metro station will be operational within two weeks.
The site has an area of over 10,000 square meters and will be able to park 193 cars.
The repair started in February and the budget of the Center for Urban Mobility is estimated at BGN 2 080 000.
The contractor is Kalistratov Group Ltd.
The Urban Mobility Center is responsible for 10 public aboveground parking lots and 4 underground buffers - 577 parking places at James Boucher metro station, 1253 places for parking at Tsarigradsko Shosse and 349 and 118 respectively at Beli Dunav metro station.
