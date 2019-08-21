Bulgarian is the BEST SPA Manager in the World

Business | August 21, 2019, Wednesday // 12:02| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian is the BEST SPA Manager in the World

What is the cost of success?
Bulgarian is the best SPA manager in the world. Nadezhda Halacheva was selected at a ceremony in St. Petersburg.

"It was an absolute surprise to me. This is a personal success. The competition was great - 75 countries, 250 specialists in the field, "Nadezhda said.

The winners are selected through online voting. This is not the first Merit Award for Nadezhda Halacheva. In 2018, her spa center won the grand prize for the best in the world.

We are talking about SPA centers in hotels in the Maldives, Greece, India, Indonesia, Australia. This success costs me a little personal time, but I love what I do, ”she said.

She considers herself a strict but fair boss, a perfectionist who requires discipline.

After much work abroad, Nadezhda decided to return to Bulgaria. She thinks that it is the long road she has taken that helps her to be a good manager.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: spa, manager, Bulgaria, successful, world
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria