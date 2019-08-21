Mass Prison Break in West Papua - Police is Looking For 250 Prisoners

World | August 21, 2019, Wednesday // 11:58| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Mass Prison Break in West Papua - Police is Looking For 250 Prisoners

The mass escape from prison occurred on Monday.


Indonesian authorities are searching for more than 250 prisoners who escaped from a prison in West Papua, according to BGNES.

The mass escape from the prison occurred on Monday as protesters took to the streets in several cities, blocking roads and setting fire to buildings, including the prison.

The riots were triggered by the detention of Papuan students in the city of Surabaya amid accusations of disrespect for the Indonesian flag.

Police reinforcements were sent to Papua before the planned protests. Thousands of Papuans have taken to the streets of cities, including Sorong, Manokwari and Jayapura.

Several prison employees who tried to stop the escape were injured by prisoners throwing rocks.

Papua is a former Dutch colony. It declared independence in 1961, but its larger western neighbor later took control of it. The separatist movements continue to operate to this day and the Indonesian authorities are accused of violating human rights in the region.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: prison break, Papua, police, crime
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria