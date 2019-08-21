Mass Prison Break in West Papua - Police is Looking For 250 Prisoners

The mass escape from prison occurred on Monday.



Indonesian authorities are searching for more than 250 prisoners who escaped from a prison in West Papua, according to BGNES.



as protesters took to the streets in several cities, blocking roads and setting fire to buildings, including the prison.

The riots were triggered by the detention of Papuan students in the city of Surabaya amid accusations of disrespect for the Indonesian flag.

Police reinforcements were sent to Papua before the planned protests. Thousands of Papuans have taken to the streets of cities, including Sorong, Manokwari and Jayapura.

Several prison employees who tried to stop the escape were injured by prisoners throwing rocks.

Papua is a former Dutch colony. It declared independence in 1961, but its larger western neighbor later took control of it. The separatist movements continue to operate to this day and the Indonesian authorities are accused of violating human rights in the region.