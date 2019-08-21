Apple is Paying $ 6 billion For its Own TV Series and the AppleTV + Platform

Apple plans to invest about $ 6 billion to create its own series and movies and for its new streaming platform AppleTV +.

According to the Financial Times, the company has been developing an analogue of Netflix for several years, and in 2017, Jamie Ehrlich and Zack Van Amburg, former executives at Sony Pictures, were invited to head the project.

Initially, the two received a $ 1 billion budget, which was subsequently significantly increased.

The creation of The Morning Show with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon alone has cost hundreds of millions of dollars, with individual episodes more expensive than the HBO Throne Game (about $ 15 million).

Apple unveiled its AppleTV + streaming platform in March and aims to be on the market before November 12, when Disney Plus is expected to launch.

The monthly subscription will be $ 10 and users will have access to both the original Apple content as well as the HBO and CBS content.