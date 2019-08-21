An Online Platform Helps Bulgarian Students to Find Internships
The Headstarter platform helps students find internships.
Alex Tsvetanov from the Sofia Mathematical High School, who co-founded it, stated that the idea was early career guidance.
"The internship is a very appropriate way to try and feel the profession itself ... There are internships in vocational high schools, but in other schools that are not as specialized, students really need it and our platform helps them," said Alex Tsvetanov.
He added that registration is easy and that the platform itself helps in further processes - writing CVs, interviewing behaviour.
More than 30 students have already benefited from it.
More information you can find here.
