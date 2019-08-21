EU Commissioner Mariya Gabriel will open Bulgarian Digital Week Plovdiv 2019

Bulgarian Digital Economy and Digital Society Commissioner Mariya Gabriel to open Digital Technology Week - Bulgarian Digital Week. BDW will hold the 75th edition of the International Technical Fair in Plovdiv from September 23 to September 28.

The seventy-fifth edition of the Plovdiv International Technical Fair will be held in September. It is one of the most elite business forums not only in Bulgaria but in the whole Southeast Europe.

This year, the organizers are determined to make the event even more attractive and modern, with the focus on its program being Bulgarian Digital Week Plovdiv 2019 - which will showcase the latest innovations in the field of information technology and telecommunications. Make sure to note the dates from September 23rd to September 28th on your calendar, because Digital Week will give everyone interested in technology, a rich program and an exciting experience.

There will be many surprises for he visitors - as already mentioned, the program of this large-scale event is full of attractive events that are expected to attract the interest of over 30,000 visitors this fall.

Typically in the spirit of the Plovdiv Fair there will be an exhibition of companies. This time, however, the Digital Expo promises to be much more interesting, innovative and different than anything else. More than 600 leading companies from the country and abroad are expected to take part. Each of them will have a specially built modern booth where they will present their products to the attendees. Business representatives will talk more about the exciting journey of digital transformation they have undergone and the benefits of implementing digital business solutions. Digital Expo will enable exhibitors to increase their brand recognition, meet potential partners, customers and even investors.

If you also want to be a part of the show, you still have a chance to do it, but hurry, because the space is limited. The interesting events do not stop here. During the digital week, 13 conferences will be held that will address the problems and digital solutions in the field of digital technologies, internet marketing, smart cities, startups, logistics, etc. Some of the most experienced professionals with many years of experience will take part in them. More than 250 speakers are expected. Attendance at the 13 conferences will be free of charge for all those who register by September 10th.

The organizers have also prepared a special digital show that will present some of the most interesting inventions in the field of robotics, nanotechnology, VR and more. If you are attending the event, be sure to bring your children with you as well, because there will also be a surprise for them - special workshops where the kids will be able to participate and get to know the exciting world of technology. As you can see, this year's edition of Bulgarian Digital Week offers unlimited opportunities for all participants. Become an hour of this adventure too and sign up to participate!

More information about the ways you can do it can be found on the official site of the event.

Leading companies present digital business solutions Organizer of Bulgarian Digital Week Plovdiv 2019 is a joint partnership between Internet Media Group Ltd. ( organizer of the emblematic events in the field of digital technologies - Digital4Plovdiv, Digital4Varna) and International Fair Plovdiv.