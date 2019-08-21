The Deadline For Submitting Bids For Cleaning Companies in Sofia Expires

The deadline for submission of bids in the tender for cleaning companies in Sofia, announced by the municipality, expires.



The value of the public procurement is BGN 436 million and the term is 5 years.

Cleaning in the capital is divided into seven zones, the most expensive includes the districts "Sredets", "Lozenets" and "Studentski grad", while the cheapest covers "Bankya", "Vrabnitsa" and "Novi Iskar".

For a year the total collected and transported waste on the territory of the municipality is between 350 and 400 thousand tons.

All bids of the participants will be open tomorrow.