Two Astronauts Go Out into Outer Space
Society | August 21, 2019, Wednesday // 11:21| Views: | Comments: 0
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Two NASA astronauts are launching into outer space today.
Nick Hague and Andrew Morgan are expected to leave the International Space Station for a while and establish a new docking module for the US Harmony segment. The two have already prepared their space suits for outboard work.
The astronauts were trained for about 200 hours in outer space work in a special Earth pool. This will be the third release for Nick Hague and the first for Andrew Morgan.
We are waiting for more details later.
- » Keanu Reeves Returns in "The Matrix" 4!
- » Apple is Paying $ 6 billion For its Own TV Series and the AppleTV + Platform
- » A Skyscraper in Beijing was Auctioned For $ 734 million
- » Scientists Are Working on a Vaccine against African Swine Fever
- » An Online Platform Helps Bulgarian Students to Find Internships
- » EU Commissioner Mariya Gabriel will open Bulgarian Digital Week Plovdiv 2019