Two Astronauts Go Out into Outer Space

Two NASA astronauts are launching into outer space today.

Nick Hague and Andrew Morgan are expected to leave the International Space Station for a while and establish a new docking module for the US Harmony segment. The two have already prepared their space suits for outboard work.

The astronauts were trained for about 200 hours in outer space work in a special Earth pool. This will be the third release for Nick Hague and the first for Andrew Morgan.

We are waiting for more details later.