Brazil Reports Record Forest Fires

The Brazilian tropical forest in the Amazon is suffering a record number of fires this year, according to new data from the National Space Agency.

The National Space Research Institute (INPE) says its satellite images show an 83% increase over the same period in 2018.

This information comes weeks after President Bolsonaro fired the agency's chief of staff for deforestation data.

The smoke from the fires caused an eclipse in the city of Sao Paulo on Monday. Satellite images show the northernmost state in Brazil - Roraima, covered in dark smoke, while neighboring states have declared a state of emergency due to fires.

Every minute in Brazil, a section the size of a football field disappears from the Amazon.

