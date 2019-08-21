Bulgaria and Jordan Will Deepen their Cooperation in the Security, Counter Radicalization and Terrorism Fields

Bulgaria and Jordan have an excellent partnership and will deepen their bilateral cooperation in the fields of security, counter-radicalization and terrorism. This was the common position of President Rumen Radev and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Ayman Safadi who spoke yesterday.

Bulgaria appreciates Jordan's efforts to maintain peace and stability in the Middle East, which is of utmost importance to neighbouring countries and the European Union, said President Rumen Radev. The Head of State emphasized the effectiveness and good results of the initiative of the Jordanian King Abdullah II bin al-Hussein. The Aqaba process to counter terrorism, extremist ideologies and radicalization, which is particularly important for the Balkan region. Bulgaria and Jordan will also continue the bilateral exchange of information and experience in the prevention of radicalization.

There is not a single Bulgarian among the foreign terrorist fighters in the Middle East, the Foreign Minister of Jordan stressed at the meeting and noted the role of the tolerant Bulgarian society in this regard. Bulgaria has deep historical traditions in religious and ethnic tolerance and could be an example, said President Rumen Radev.

Promoting economic exchange and mutual investment between the two countries was also one of the highlights of the meeting. Information technology, high value-added industries, defense industries, joint venture creation and tourism were identified as particularly promising areas.

President Rumen Radev also noted good cooperation in the field of education and science. According to him, the potential of Jordanian students who have completed their higher education in Bulgaria for the development of bilateral relations should be used.

During the meeting, the Head of State confirmed his invitation to King Abdullah II to visit Bulgaria at a convenient time for him.