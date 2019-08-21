Trump Canceled a Planned Meeting with the Danish PM after She Said Greenland Is not for Sale
August 21, 2019
www.pixabay.com
Donald Trump has postponed a planned meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen because of her lack of interest in his bid to buy Greenland.
"Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time....", Trump wrote on Twitter.
