Trump Canceled a Planned Meeting with the Danish PM after She Said Greenland Is not for Sale

Donald Trump has postponed a planned meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen because of her lack of interest in his bid to buy Greenland.

"Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time....", Trump wrote on Twitter.

