US Sells Weapons Worth $ 8 billion to Taiwan

The United States has approved a $ 8 billion deal for the military sale of 66 F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan, the Security and Defense Cooperation Agency said.

"The State Department has decided to approve a possible foreign military sale under TECRO [Taipei Economic and Cultural Representation] for 66 F-16 C / D Block 70 aircraft and related equipment and support for an estimated cost of $ 8 billion," in a message.

The proposed deal helps the national and economic interests of the United States security to be served by supporting Taiwan's efforts to modernize its military forces and maintain a robust defense capability, according to the release.

The Defense Cooperation Agency also said the proposed sale would help to maintain political stability, military equilibrium and economic progress in the region.

On Friday, at a news conference, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said that the US was violating China's sovereignty and interfering in its internal affairs by providing fighter jets to Taiwan.