US Sells Weapons Worth $ 8 billion to Taiwan

Politics » DEFENSE | August 21, 2019, Wednesday // 10:39| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: US Sells Weapons Worth $ 8 billion to Taiwan www.pixabay.com

The United States has approved a $ 8 billion deal for the military sale of 66 F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan, the Security and Defense Cooperation Agency said.

"The State Department has decided to approve a possible foreign military sale under TECRO [Taipei Economic and Cultural Representation] for 66 F-16 C / D Block 70 aircraft and related equipment and support for an estimated cost of $ 8 billion," in a message.

The proposed deal helps the national and economic interests of the United States security to be served by supporting Taiwan's efforts to modernize its military forces and maintain a robust defense capability, according to the release.

The Defense Cooperation Agency also said the proposed sale would help to maintain political stability, military equilibrium and economic progress in the region.

On Friday, at a news conference, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said that the US was violating China's sovereignty and interfering in its internal affairs by providing fighter jets to Taiwan.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, Taiwan, China
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria