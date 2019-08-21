Overweight People Endure Heat Better

Overweight people feel better during periods of unusual heat because the fat layer works as a "Uzbek coat" and prevents them from overheating, a recent study by Russian scientists shows "Climate change and health: assessment, indicators , forecasts ".

"Contrary to popular belief, being overweight is not a risk factor for death and cardiovascular complications during heat waves. On the contrary, there is a positive correlation between body weight and quality of life during this period, "the report said.

As explained in the text of the document, the thermal conductivity of the adipose tissue is lower than that of other tissues in the body, therefore the subcutaneous tissue plays the role of a "Uzbek coat" which interferes with the passage of heat.

"For this reason, obese people are more sensitive to moderate heat stress. However, when the ambient temperature rises above the skin temperature, as occurs during heat waves, the skinny people lose heat through radiation and convection per unit mass slower than the fluffy ones. " - said the report.

At the same time, high temperature exposure exacerbates diseases such as diabetes, lung disease, neurological diseases, mental illness, peptic ulcer, kidney disease and affects sleep.