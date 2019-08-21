Sunny Today with Temperatures between 32C to 37C

It will be sunny again today, hot in the afternoon, with some increase in cloud at times in the eastern areas, meteorologist Boryana Markova of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency. There will be light to moderate northeast wind. The maximum temperatures will range from 32C to 37C. Atmospheric pressure will stay a little higher than the average for the month.

It will be sunny on the Black Sea coast, around midday and in the afternoon with light cloud. There will be light to moderate northeast wind. The temperatures will reach 28C to 31C. The sea water temperature is 26-27C.