USD337.26m Boost in Bulgarian Foreign Direct Investment

Business » FINANCE | August 20, 2019, Tuesday // 20:21| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: USD337.26m Boost in Bulgarian Foreign Direct Investment

 Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Bulgaria registered a USD337.26 million surge from January to June this year on an annual basis.

Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed that Bulgaria's FDI posted during the first half of 0.8 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) from the 0.3 percent seen a year earlier during the same period.

Meanwhile, BNB revealed, equity in Bulgaria witnessed a 495.1 million euros decline to see a negative value of 687.6 million euros during the three-month period.

Real estate investments of non-residents also reported a significant drop to standing at 3.3 million euros from 10.9 million euros, BNB added.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria