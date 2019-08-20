USD337.26m Boost in Bulgarian Foreign Direct Investment

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Bulgaria registered a USD337.26 million surge from January to June this year on an annual basis.



Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed that Bulgaria's FDI posted during the first half of 0.8 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) from the 0.3 percent seen a year earlier during the same period.



Meanwhile, BNB revealed, equity in Bulgaria witnessed a 495.1 million euros decline to see a negative value of 687.6 million euros during the three-month period.



Real estate investments of non-residents also reported a significant drop to standing at 3.3 million euros from 10.9 million euros, BNB added.