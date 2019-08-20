British Tourist Nearly Dies after ‘Severing Artery’ Plummeting Down ‘Extreme’ Water Slide in Bulgaria

A BRITISH tourist has been left traumatized after saying her artery was severed after plummeting down a 72ft “extreme” water slide in Bulgaria.

Jade Graves, 29, claims she needed a transfusion after hemorrhaging blood from a freak injury on the "90-degree" drop ride.

Jade Graves says her artery was severed after going on the 'extreme' slide and is now considering legal action against the water park. She felt an intense dull pain in her lower pelvic area before she saw blood pouring down her legs

She told the Mirror Online she first experienced intense dull pain in her lower pelvic area when she hit the pool at the bottom of the ride.

Jade, from Hull, claims she watched in horror as blood streamed down her legs before becoming faint and breathless.

"I was meant to be having a lovely holiday with my family but the whole experience has been traumatizing," she said.

“As I hit the water, I was in a lot of pain and I lost so much blood that I had to get a transfusion."

Jade says she was stitched up, given a blood transfusion and underwent surgery to repair a severed artery.

But she claims the arterial bleeding then led to hemorrhagic shock and secondary anemia.

After spending four days in the hospital to recover from her injuries, Jade says she was then forced to take five weeks off work back in the UK to fully recuperate.

"It was a complete nightmare and I still get deeply upset about it," she continued.

“I am still uncertain as to what happened exactly because I followed all the rules put to me by the lifeguard."

Jade says she crossed her arms and legs as the lifeguard instructed as she came down the Space Jam slide on July 25 last year.

The traumatized tourist is now considering legal action against the Aqua Paradise Water Park in Nessebar.

On its website, the park describes itself as a rival to "the most modern aqua parks in Europe" and recommends the 22-meter slide for "fans of strong emotions".

Her treatment in Bulgaria was covered by her travel insurance, but Jade has lost money from the work time she's been forced to miss.

The Brit has now hired Irwin Mitchell solicitors to investigate.

She said: "I really hope that the investigations can get to the bottom of it as I don’t want anyone else to have to go through what I have."

Last month Brit tourist David Briffaut, 23, broke his neck in a freak accident on the Aqualandia Splash ride in Benidorm.

And mum Toni Steedman, 25, nearly died after losing six pints of blood when her womb was ruptured on a water slide in Tenerife.