Flock of Pink Flamingos Settled in Lake Atanasovsko near Bulgaria’s Burgas

Some 159 pink flamingo birds have settled in Lake Atanasovsko near Bulgaria’s coastal city of Bourgas. The Bulgarian Biodiversity Foundation reports on August 20 that this is the highest number of pink flamingos in Bulgaria since 126 birds were officially counted last autumn.

Pink flamingo was first spotted in Lake Atanasovsko about 15 years ago. Scientists suggest that the birds came from Greece or Turkey, but they are adamant that the appearance of this species in Bulgaria is absolute evidence of climate change. Lake Atanasovsko is the most important place for this species in Bulgaria.

Radostina Tsenova, Bulgarian Biodiversity Foundation: "We have seen them in the southern part too, but here in the north it is very peaceful, and they feel where the security is. They were attracted by the suitable habitat, they love such shallow salt marshes and there is food for them."

This year, most birds are adults and their pink color is clearly visible when they fly. The birds turn pink from the beta-carotene-containing diet, mainly the salt crab and some other invertebrates. Atanasovsko Lake is rich in them.

Spas Uzunov, an ornithologist: "The young are gray, we can recognize them by this, a little smaller, the young are kept in groups that are guarded by several adults, same as in kindergartens."

The birds are expected to start breeding and nesting in the lake in the coming years. So far it is not certain that the specialists from the Bourgas company will undertake activities to support their reproduction.

Spas Uzunov: “We have not done this and I am not sure if we will do it because it is still a foreign species, it has arrived and we do not know how the ecosystem, other bird species would react. If the number of birds increases significantly, the salt shrimp will be subjected to very high pressure, other bird species feed on it too. "

Therefore, scientists are likely to let the process happen naturally, but they are sure that there is no reason why the pink flamingo will not become a permanent Bulgarian resident.