New Outbreak of African Swine Fever in Velingrad Municipality

An outbreak of African Swine Fever has been confirmed after a laboratory test of a dead wild boar in Arnautska Polyana area, the Municipality of Velingrad said on August 20. In order to prevent the spread of the disease, the Municipal Epizootic Commission has decided to suspend logging, to ban visits of tourists and to ban picking of mushrooms, herbs, and berries.

Only authorized bodies will enter the infected area for a period of two months after the mandatory disinfection of vehicles and employees.

The municipal epizootic commission calls the residents of Velingrad, who have domestic pigs, to slaughter the animals and consume the meat as soon as possible, as well as to make the community aware of the serious epizootic situation and to implement the measures for prevention and biosecurity.