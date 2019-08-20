For the most Part Wildfires in Bulgaria are Caused by Human Activity

Bulgaria: For the most Part Wildfires in Bulgaria are Caused by Human Activity

High temperatures, extreme drought and the human factor are the three main causes of wildfires, Chief Commissioner Nikolay Nikolov, Director of Fire Safety and Civil Protection, said at a press briefing, Focus News Agency reported.
"The analysis shows that, for the most part, wildfires are caused by human activity – agricultural work, careless use of open sources, setting fires in places not designated for the purpose, use of technically defective motor vehicles, i.e. these are only part of the reasons," Chief Commissioner Nikolov said.
He urged everyone to be careful when starting a fire and to remember that it should not be done if there are strong winds as it is a major reason for the occurrence of uncontrolled fires. “Compliance with fire safety rules is crucial,” he said.
Thirty-three fires in landfills have occurred since the beginning of the year, the commissioner said. "Each landfill spans over an area of over 1,000 square meters. Most incidents took place in the regions of Targovishte - 9; Kyustendil - 5; Haskovo - 4. and Sofia - 4," said Commissioner Nikolov.

