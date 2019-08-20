Second Outbreak of African Swine Fever in Alabak State Forest Enterprise

Second Outbreak of African Swine Fever in Alabak State Forest Enterprise

 A second outbreak of African swine fever has been registered in Alabak State Forest Enterprise, Pazardzhik Regional Governor Stefan Mirev said after a meeting of the Regional Epizootic Commission, Focus Radio – Pazardzhik reported.
Mirev said a sample of a second dead pig found in the Velingrad region on the territory of Alabak State Forest Enterprise tested positive. "It is the second outbreak of African swine fever in the region of Velingrad. At the meeting, we made a thorough analysis and discussed all measures taken by the competent institutions. They are the same as those with the first outbreak. Today, an order will be issued by the director of the regional forestry department, which will ban access to the infected area. It will prohibit logging, mushroom picking, hiking and any activities that could spread the infection," Stefan Mirev explained.

