The Fire in the Old Landfill in Svishtov is Under Control, Crews on Site are Monitoring the Situation

The fire in the old landfill of Svishtov has been contained. The state of emergency in the municipality will remain in place until 23 August, Mayor of Svishtov Gencho Genchev told Focus Radio - Veliko Tarnovo.
He further said there were still four firefighting crews on-site from Gorna Oryahovitsa, Veliko Turnovo, Svishtov and Polski Trambesh. Air quality is measured every hour, the mayor said, adding that at the moment and there are no elevated levels that could threaten people. A decision was made to fill the site with the earth. The activities are part of a municipal project for the reclamation of the old landfill. The process will begin in days. It will cost Svishtov Municipality about BGN 3.1 million provided under the Waste Management Programme.

