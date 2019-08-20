Energy Minister: 13 Applications Submitted for Participation in Belene NPP Project

Thirteen applications have been submitted for participation in the Belene NPP project, Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova said at a press conference, Focus News Agency reported. The minister said the submitted applications are divided into three parts. "Applications for а strategic investor for the Belene NPP project, for participation in the project through the purchase of equipment, and applications for electricity purchase contracts," the energy minister said. "Seven of the applications were submitted by companies wishing to participate as a strategic investor, two are applications for participation in the project through the supply of equipment, four contain information about a contract for the purchase of energy," the minister explained.