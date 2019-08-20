Energy Minister: 13 Applications Submitted for Participation in Belene NPP Project
Thirteen applications have been submitted for participation in the Belene NPP project, Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova said at a press conference, Focus News Agency reported. The minister said the submitted applications are divided into three parts. "Applications for а strategic investor for the Belene NPP project, for participation in the project through the purchase of equipment, and applications for electricity purchase contracts," the energy minister said. "Seven of the applications were submitted by companies wishing to participate as a strategic investor, two are applications for participation in the project through the supply of equipment, four contain information about a contract for the purchase of energy," the minister explained.
- » Bulgaria's HPP Chaira Extends Unplanned Outage of Unit
- » Russian and Korean Company with Interest in Belene NPP, China's CNNC Is also Expected
- » Temenuzhka Petkova: Candidates for Belene NPP Will Be Announced on August 19
- » Electricity Consumption in Bulgaria Jumped Because of the Heat
- » Petar Iliev: There Is a Serious Interest in the Belene NPP Construction Project
- » Bulgarian Employers' Organizations are Reaching out to the European Commission About the Electricity Market