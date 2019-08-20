Energy Minister: 13 Applications Submitted for Participation in Belene NPP Project

Business » ENERGY | August 20, 2019, Tuesday // 19:48| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Energy Minister: 13 Applications Submitted for Participation in Belene NPP Project

Thirteen applications have been submitted for participation in the Belene NPP project, Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova said at a press conference, Focus News Agency reported. The minister said the submitted applications are divided into three parts. "Applications for а strategic investor for the Belene NPP project, for participation in the project through the purchase of equipment, and applications for electricity purchase contracts," the energy minister said. "Seven of the applications were submitted by companies wishing to participate as a strategic investor, two are applications for participation in the project through the supply of equipment, four contain information about a contract for the purchase of energy," the minister explained.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria