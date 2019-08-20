This Year Bulgaria has Allocated BGN 70 Million for Reclamation of Old Landfills

This year we have allocated BGN 70 million for reclamation of old landfills, Minister of Environment and Water Neno Dimov said in reference to the fire in Svishtov, in an interview with bTV.
"The landfill in Svishtov has ceased operations and needs to be reclaimed. There are about 116 old landfills in the country," Dimov said, adding that only 31 municipalities have applied for reclamation of old landfills so far. "We have about 56 million levs for them," Minister Dimov said, explaining that part of the money will also be used for filling a landfill with the earth. "This technical reclamation would not allow its further ignition," he said. 
He also said clearing up landfills is a municipality's job. "Municipalities are the ones submitting an application. We have secured the resources and approve their projects," he said.

