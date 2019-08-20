Apple is Trying to Find a Way to Detect Dementia Through the iPhone and Apple Watches

Business | August 20, 2019, Tuesday // 12:39| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Apple is Trying to Find a Way to Detect Dementia Through the iPhone and Apple Watches

Apple Inc. is partnering with Eli Lilly in a study to determine if data from the iPhone and Apple Watches can help detect early signs of dementia, CNBC business reported, quoted by BNR.

The two companies are working with Evidation health tech startup to find ways to detect early signs of dementia with the help of Apple's popular tech gadgets.

"With this study, we look at how everyday behavioral data, such as those captured by the iPhone, Apple Watches, and the Beddit sleep monitoring application, can be effective in distinguishing individuals with mild cognitive impairment and early Alzheimer's disease, and such without such symptoms, "Evidation co-founder Christine Lemke told CNBC.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: apple watch, iPhone, Apple, dementia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria