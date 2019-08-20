Apple is Trying to Find a Way to Detect Dementia Through the iPhone and Apple Watches

Apple Inc. is partnering with Eli Lilly in a study to determine if data from the iPhone and Apple Watches can help detect early signs of dementia, CNBC business reported, quoted by BNR.

The two companies are working with Evidation health tech startup to find ways to detect early signs of dementia with the help of Apple's popular tech gadgets.

"With this study, we look at how everyday behavioral data, such as those captured by the iPhone, Apple Watches, and the Beddit sleep monitoring application, can be effective in distinguishing individuals with mild cognitive impairment and early Alzheimer's disease, and such without such symptoms, "Evidation co-founder Christine Lemke told CNBC.