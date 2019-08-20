Huawei Introduced its Own Harmony Operating System

On Friday, Huawei unveiled its new Linux-based operating system, Harmony OS. The move comes after the Chinese tech giant was placed in May in the so-called. a "blacklist" of the United States, which threatens permission in the future to continue to use Google's Android operating system on its smartphones.

Huawei's own Harmony OS will be open source.

During a presentation at the world's largest technology conference in Dongguan, Huawei said its Hongmeng operating system (Harmony OS) will use a microkernel (the minimum size of software required for one OS), meaning all files and systems will be locked as there is no "master key" to the ht overall system like Android, Linux and Unix.

The company believes that its OS can receive the highest quality approval from the relevant regulatory authorities. All HTML, Linux and Android applications will be able to run on Harmony OS, according to Huawei.

Huawei also said it plans to create a "shared ecosystem" so that developers do not have to adapt their Apps applications to different devices, and in return this will be automatic.

The tech giant also introduces a "compiler" that supports all programming languages ​​and increases productivity by 60%. In addition, Huawei said the migration between Android and Harmony OS could take about two days.

Huawei Technologies wants to continue to use the Android operating system, said Richard Yu, CEO of the consumer device company, during a software developer conference in the southern city of Dongguan.

"However, if we cannot use it in the future, we can immediately switch to our Harmony OS," he noted, confirming that it could be done within two days.

Work on OS Harmony began two years ago, with Huawei indicating that the first version of the operating system will be released on August 10, and new versions will be available in 2020 and 2021.

The Harmony OS also allows for AI compatibility and can be used on PCs and other devices, Huawei said.

Huawei has also developed its own chipset for lower-end smartphones and servers, though it still needs US suppliers for its most up-to-date products.

Richard Yu said Huawei's first smartphone to use Harmony OS will be released on Saturday under the Honor brand.

And he stressed that the Harmony operating system would be open source to allow third-party developers to contribute to its development. "We want to build a global operating system so that it is not used only by Huawei," said Richard Yu.