San Francisco Airport Banned Plastic Bottles

A ban on the sale of disposable plastic bottles at an international airport comes into force in San Francisco.

Travelers who only want water will have to buy reusable aluminum or glass bottles if they do not carry their own.

San Francisco Airport dealers are required to use only disposable plastic containers and utensils.

