Eurostat: Bulgaria Ranks First in the EU in Terms of Road Accident Rates

The number of road traffic victims in the European Union in 2017 is around 25,000 or 50 per 1 million inhabitants, according to Eurostat data released today.

The most fatal cases are the share of passengers and drivers of cars (46%), followed by pedestrians (21%), motorcyclists (15%), cyclists (8%) and other forms of transport.

Of the Member States, Bulgaria ranks first in the number of road accident victims - 64 per 1 million inhabitants (according to 2016 data). The share is almost six times larger than the country with the lowest - Malta (11 per 1 million inhabitants, also in 2016). The average EU share is 23 fatal cases.

The share of pedestrian deaths is highest in Romania (37 per 1 million) and the lowest in Denmark (3).

Greece has the highest share of motorcycle-related deaths - 20 per 1 million in 2017. In Bulgaria (2016) and Estonia, the proportion is zero.