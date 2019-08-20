Indian Chandrayaan-2 Spacecraft Enters the Moon Orbit (VIDEO + PHOTOS)

The complicated maneuver lasted 1738 seconds.



The Indian space ministry has announced the successful completion of the maneuver for the entry of the Chandrayaan-2 lunar station into the orbit of the Earth's natural satellite, according to world agencies quoted by BTA.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) released a statement confirming the Lunar Orbit Insertion of Chandrayaan-2 at 9:02 AM.

The duration of the complicated maneuver was 1738 seconds. According to Indian experts, it was the most delicate part of the mission, as speed and altitude had to be calculated very accurately. Even the slightest mistake would fail the soft landing planned for September at the station's moon surface.

It launched to our natural satellite on July 22nd and its landing is scheduled for September 7th.

The Chandrayan-2 spacecraft includes an orbital module, a descent module, and a lunar rover.





As previously reported by the Indian Space Office, the South Pole region was not chosen by chance to land the device. This part of the moon has not been explored so far. Among the main goals of the expedition will be the demand for water. In addition, there are lunar rock formations in the South Pole that can tell the geological history of the Earth's natural satellite.