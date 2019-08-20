Merkel: Europe Will Only be Truly United with the Western Balkan Countries

German Chancellor attends the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Iron Curtain.



,,Europe will only be truly united when the Western Balkan countries become part of the European Union (EU).'' This is what German Chancellor Angela Merkel said, cited by BGNES.

According to the news agency, this is yet another confirmation of the Berlin authorities' desire and aspiration for EU enlargement, which is an unpopular idea among some EU member states and many voters.

In the Hungarian city of Sopron, Merkel participated in the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Iron Curtain in 1989 - a key moment in the unification of the Old Continent. Merkel said the ''Pan-European Picnic'', held at the Austro-Hungarian border in 1989, reflected the values ​​of "Europe's solidarity, freedom and humanity".

"If you look at things from their geostrategic side, or just look at the map, you will find that Europe will be truly united with the Western Balkan countries," Angela Merkel emphasized.



The German chancellor, along with Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban, also attended a church service in Sopron, marking the anniversary of a picnic, during which nearly 600 East Germans cross the border and flee to the West - the first such mass escape since the Berlin Wall was built 1961, played a key role in its fall three months later.