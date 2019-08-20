We Can Already Choose Our Seats on the Train

They will be booked.



As of Tuesday, BDZ and Information Services are beginning to implement in the real environment bookings in the ticketing system. This was reported by the state railway, cited by Darik News.

Through reservations, customers will be able to choose their own seat in the wagon to be accommodated during their journey. Until now, there was an option to reserve seats, but it was not possible to choose exactly which ones.

It is very important for the proper functioning of the system to be implemented in a real environment, taking steps to remedy any inaccuracies in specific situations in a timely manner.

During the implementation, two-screen displays will be gradually installed in the main ticket offices and train ticket offices, which will visualize the seats on the train and thus facilitate customer choice.