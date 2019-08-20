Carriers will be Able to Test the TOL System

Starting today at 2 pm, carriers will be able to test the Agency's new road infrastructure charging system. For this purpose, four centers were opened in Sofia, Ruse, Varna and Plovdiv.

The system started testing in real time from August 16, but no fees were charged. Electronic vignettes will be valid as long as it is introduced and with certain mileage prices.

The tol system operates on a trial basis of 6,000 kilometers or nearly 30% of the national road network. For the needs of the test, prices were introduced between BGN 0.12 and BGN 0.25 per kilometer.

According to the initial calculations of the Road Infrastructure Agency, the distance between Burgas and Sofia from a truck with standard Euro 5 and five axles will cost just over BGN 73. According to the calculations of the carriers, if the tariffs were adopted so, it would increase the transportation costs by between 20 and 30%.