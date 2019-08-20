Dik-Dik Antelope is the Latest Addition to the Sofia Zoo

The Zoo's family is growing. Two specimens of the extremely rare species of Dik-Dik antelope are already in Sofia. The exotic antelope is probably the smallest in the world.

The Dik-Dik antelope is about the size of a small dog, says Zoo Director Eng. Dobromir Borislavov. The name comes from the fact that when the animal is scared, it runs into a zig-zag and makes a sound that is similar to a "dik-dik" to warn that danger is coming.

These animals are extremely timid. In the wild, they are found in South and East Africa, where many dangers lurk.

Dick-Dick marks his territory with his tears, says Borislavov.

It is typical for them that they do not live in flocks but live in pairs. They are very beautiful animals and are subject to poaching because their skin is extremely valuable. Currently, the species is endangered and zoos around the world are trying to preserve their populations.

The antelopes at our zoo have come from Poland, but they are still adapting to the new environment and not showing outside.

Because of the African swine fever, Sofia Zoo urges guests not to feed the animals!