PM Borissov: Jordan is an Important Partner For Bulgaria in the Middle East Region

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov meets with Foreign Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Ayman Al-Safadi. During their talks, Prime Minister Borissov noted that Jordan is an important partner for Bulgaria in the Middle East and North Africa region.



The Prime Minister emphasized the friendly relations between the two countries as well as the very good degree of interaction and similarity in political positions on major regional and international issues shared by Bulgaria and Jordan in recent years. This is a converging factor in maintaining a positive political dialogue between the two countries.

"I am convinced that this visit will give a new impetus to our bilateral relations and will significantly contribute to a more dynamic cooperation at all levels," Prime Minister Boyko Borissov told the Jordanian Foreign Minister.



The focus of their conversation was on the Aqaba Process, initiated by King of Jordan Abdullah II in 2015 to strengthen international and regional cooperation against the dangers of terrorism, radicalization and violent extremism.

Prime Minister Borissov stressed that Bulgaria appreciates the initiatives of the King of Jordan on counter-terrorism, the most important of them being the Aqaba meetings. The Bulgarian Prime Minister added that we are ready to consider possible forms of cooperation with the Aqaba process in other formats such as the Southeast European Cooperation Process or the Berlin Process.

The role of the Union for the Mediterranean, which has established itself as a valuable forum for political and economic debate on regional partnership and integration, was also highlighted. The Co-President of the Union is Ayman Al-Safadi.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov told the Foreign Minister of Jordan that the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries was celebrated last year. It was argued that cooperation in areas of common interest should be expanded.

Borissov and Al-Safadi discussed stimulating the development of trade, economic and investment relations, as well as establishing closer contacts between the business communities of the two countries.