Twitter and Facebook Accused China of Campaigning against the Protesters in Hong Kong
Twitter and Facebook have blocked accounts and pages used by Chinese authorities to spread disinformation about the Hong Kong protests, NOVA TV reported. Twitter has suspended over 900 accounts "from within the People’s Republic of China (PRC)."
They were used for attempts to “deliberately and specifically attempting to sow political discord in Hong Kong, including undermining the legitimacy and political positions of the protest movement on the ground”, according to the social network. Facebook, for its part, has removed seven pages and three social networking groups, also "related to people close to the Beijing government."
For 11 weeks now, the Asian Financial Center has been swept up by pro-democracy protests against the undermining of liberties.
