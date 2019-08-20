Boris Johnson Expects Germany and France to Make a Compromise on Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Germany and France to compromise on Brexit, warning that Britain would be ready to leave the European Union without a deal on October 31st, if necessary, Reuters reported.

“We will be ready to come out on Oct. 31 - deal or no deal,” BTA reported. “Of course, our friends and partners on the other side of the Channel are showing a little bit of reluctance to change their position - that’s fine - I am confident that they will.”, Johnson said.

Asked what his visit to Berlin and Paris later this week might accomplish, Johnson replied:

“I hope that they will compromise - they have seen that the UK parliament has three times rejected the Withdrawal Agreement, the backstop just doesn’t work, it is not democratic. I hope they will see fit to compromise.”

“I want a deal, we are ready to work with our friends and partners to get a deal but if you want a good deal for the UK you must simultaneously get ready to come out without one,”

Yesterday, the European Commission issued a special statement announcing that it was ready for Brexit without a deal, but the loser in such a scenario would be Britain.