Bulgaria's Energy Minister to Announce the Candidates for Strategic Investor for Belene NPP

Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova will announce the candidates for strategic investor for Belene NPP, NOVA TV reported.

The selection procedure began on 22 May. On Monday, it became clear that Rosatom had submitted an application to participate in the construction. The request of the Russian company was accepted by the Bulgarian NEC, Rosatom reported. According to Russian media, the construction of the plant is not possible without their company because it is a designer and manufacturer of the Belene reactor. Applications were also submitted by Korean and Chinese companies.