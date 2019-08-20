Vladimir Putin Is on a Working Visit in France

A working meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his colleague Emmanuel Macron began in France.

Putin has expressed concern about the nuclear weapons test in space ban. However, he assured that there was no danger of increased radiation following the incident at a Russian Arctic landfill last week.

For his part, the French president demanded the freedom of speech in Russia to be respected. And he received assurances from his Russian counterpart that he would do everything in his power to comply with the law. But Putin was adamant that no one was allowed to cause riots during the protests in Moscow.

"The relation of France and Russia, of Russia and the European Union is absolutely decisive," Macron said. "I know all the things that have divided us, the misunderstandings over the last decades ... I know another thing, which is that Russia is European, very profoundly, and we believe in a Europe which stretches from Lisbon (Portugal) to Vladivostok (Russia)," Macron said.