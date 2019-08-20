EC: The European Union Ready for No-Deal Brexit

The European Commission has said that the European Union is ready for Brexit without a deal and that such a variant would most likely hurt the UK, Reuters reported.

The Commission does not currently consider it necessary to take any further steps to prepare for such a scenario, EC spokeswoman Natasha Bertaud said at a briefing.

"This (Brexit without a deal) will obviously cause significant disruption both for citizens and for businesses and this will have a serious negative economic impact,”Bertaud points out.

“That would be proportionally much greater in the United Kingdom than it would be in the EU 27 states.”

According to the European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, if it came to a no-deal Brexit “it is the British who will unfortunately be the biggest losers”, the spokeswoman said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under increasing pressure to put an early end to parliamentary vacations, the Associated Press reported. The requests relate to the leak of government documents in the public domain, which are warning of mass shortages of goods, the Associated Press reported.

Economists have long warned of such a bleak scenario, but Brexit supporters have rejected the forecasts and say it is an attempt to cause a panic.

The opposition Labor Party will do everything it can to prevent Brexit without a deal on October 31st, Labor leader Jeremy Corbin said today, quoted by Reuters.

Corbin urged the no- deal Brexit opponents in parliament to vote to overthrow the government through a no-confidence vote so the Labor Party could form a temporary government to thwart the European Union's exit without a deal.