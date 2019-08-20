Annual Inflation in the EU Down to 1,4%, in Bulgaria it Accelerates to 2.6%

Business | August 20, 2019, Tuesday // 07:36| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Annual Inflation in the EU Down to 1,4%, in Bulgaria it Accelerates to 2.6% www.pixabay.com

European Union annual inflation was 1.4% in July 2019, down from 1.6% in June. A year earlier, the rate was 2.2%. These figures are published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. The lowest annual rates were registered in Portugal (-0.7%), Cyprus (0.1%) and Italy (0.3%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Romania (4.1%), Hungary (3.3%), Latvia and Slovakia (both 3.0%). Compared with June, annual inflation fell in fifteen Member States, remained stable in two and rose in eleven. In July, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from services (+0.53 percentage points, pp), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.37 pp), non-energy industrial goods (+0.08 pp) and energy (+0.05 pp).

Data for Bulgaria indicate the opposite trend - last month inflation accelerated to 2.6 percent from 2.3 percent in June.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Annual inflation, eurostat
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria