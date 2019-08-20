Military Forces Destroyed Grenade near Ogosta Dam

Society | August 20, 2019, Tuesday // 07:36| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Military Forces Destroyed Grenade near Ogosta Dam www.pixabay.com

A team of military personnel from Vratsa has destroyed a corroded F-1 hand grenade found on the shore of Ogosta Dam. This was announced by the Ministry of Defense press centre.

The team leader is senior lieutenant Petar Petrov. The servicemen acted upon a request by the Secretary General of the Ministry of the Interior and at the behest of Major General Mihail Popov, commander of the Land Forces, according to the ministry.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ogosta dam, grenade, military forces
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria