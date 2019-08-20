Military Forces Destroyed Grenade near Ogosta Dam
Society | August 20, 2019, Tuesday // 07:36| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A team of military personnel from Vratsa has destroyed a corroded F-1 hand grenade found on the shore of Ogosta Dam. This was announced by the Ministry of Defense press centre.
The team leader is senior lieutenant Petar Petrov. The servicemen acted upon a request by the Secretary General of the Ministry of the Interior and at the behest of Major General Mihail Popov, commander of the Land Forces, according to the ministry.
- » Twitter and Facebook Accused China of Campaigning against the Protesters in Hong Kong
- » US Reports on Chernobyl: The Death Toll Is Significantly Higher than the Official
- » Apple is Turning Big Cities’ Streets into Art with Augmented Reality
- » UK Will Suspend the Freedom of Movement Immediately after Brexit
- » US Plans to Cut $ 4.3 Billion in Aid for Other Countries
- » Green Registration Plates as an Incentive for E-cars in Bulgaria