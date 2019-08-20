Iran Has Ruled Out the Possibility of Negotiating a New Nuclear Deal with the US

Iran is not interested in negotiating with Washington, but if there is mediation, it should focus on the US returning to the 2015 nuclear deal, which they left last year. This was stated by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, quoted by BTA. Zarif commented on the deal after his meeting in Finland with his colleague, Pekka Haavisto, who announced that Europe was doing everything it could to save the agreement.

The Finnish minister noted that despite the pressure from the US European companies, his country and the European Union support the INSTEX financial mechanism set up in January by Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

Theoretically, the interbank mechanism allows payments to be made with Iran, circumventing US sanctions.

The Iranian foreign minister, for an example, said Tehran has the potential to guarantee security in the Persian Gulf and is ready to work in that direction. He also stressed the need for changes in the area.

