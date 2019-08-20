Tesla Is Changing Its Approach to the Solar System Business

US-based company Tesla is trying to boost its solar panel business with a new marketing approach - customers will be able to rent the technology rather than buy it, the Associated Press reported.

The company's CEO, Elon Musk, announced the new initiative in a series of posts on Twitter yesterday.

The company will allow residents of six states to rent solar energy systems for $ 50 per month for small systems, and for $ 65 per month in California.

Musk noted that users can opt out at any time, though the Tesla site states that $ 1,500 is being paid in order for the panels to be removed and for the previous state of the roof to be restored.

In addition to California, Tesla's customers will be able to rent rooftop solar energy facilities in Arizona, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New Mexico.