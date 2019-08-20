Apple is Turning Big Cities’ Streets into Art with Augmented Reality

Bulgaria: Apple is Turning Big Cities' Streets into Art with Augmented Reality

Tech giant Apple (Apple) is exporting the gallery to the real world, creating a fun digital cityscape through Augmented Reality (AR), informs Reuters.

Apple's augmented reality tool, which is active in Paris, New York, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong and San Francisco, enhances real life by overlaying words and images with reality, according to fans of the new technology.

Activists monitoring privacy, however, warn that augmented reality can become a tool to make urban space a toy for corporations and a source of financial gain.

Interactive works of art - colourful words and images worn over the city skyline and buildings - are part of a tour that you need a smartphone and the appropriate app for, BTA reports.

The London tour, for an example, shows text in the colourful rainbow colours over a lion statue in Trafalgar Square, and a complex factory production line emerges from the concrete floor of Covent Garden.

According to Apple, the project is a fun way to bring art into people's lives and "complement" life in the big city. According to some, however, the technology concern is taking over public spaces.

The project is similar to the Pokemon Go phenomenon that took over the world in 2016, sending millions of users across the streets, offices and parks to "hunt" cartoon characters.

Tags: Apple, augmented reality, art
