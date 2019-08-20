UK Will Suspend the Freedom of Movement Immediately after Brexit

Britain will immediately suspend the freedom of movement for European Union people after Brexit on October 31st.

"Freedom of movement as it currently stands will end on October 31 when the UK leaves the EU.

"So, for example, we will introduce, immediately, much tougher criminality rules for people entering the UK."

This was stated by a spokeswoman for Downing Street 10, cited by BGNES.

"Details of other changes since October 31st are being developed," the spokeswoman said.

The change comes amid growing fears that Britain will leave the 28-member bloc without a deal in two and a half months.

3.6 million EU citizens already in the UK must apply for "settled status" under a Home Office scheme launched by Johnson's predecessor Theresa May. So far, however, only about one million have acquired such status.

In January, the May government said it would cease free movement "as soon as possible" after Brexit without a deal, but would continue to allow EU arrivals "for a transitional period only".

New British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he prefers an experience-based immigration system after Brexit, but that Downing Street has yet to reveal the full details.

Critics representing EU citizens say he is trying to avoid parliamentary scrutiny of his changed stance on new arrivals after Brexit and fears that those people who are already in the UK may fall under the new rules by mistake.