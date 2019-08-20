US Plans to Cut $ 4.3 Billion in Aid for Other Countries

Donald Trump’s Presidential Administration intends to cut more than $ 4 billion in international aid spending for various countries, Politico wrote. The cutoff project has already been prepared by the White House budget office. T

he publication has a document saying that the spending of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will be cut by $ 2.4 billion, and the international assistance program implemented through the State Department - by $ 2 billion. The budget is about to enter Congress this week. Legislators have 45 days to consider the proposal and, accordingly, approve or reject it.