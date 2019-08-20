Green Registration Plates as an Incentive for E-cars in Bulgaria

Green registration plates for electric cars is “one of the measures the state is proposing to encourage the use of this type of car," bTV reported.

The goal is to reduce pollution. Currently, there are incentives to drive such cars, though not many.

Importers' analysis shows that sales of such cars are increasing, but quite symbolically. In Bulgaria, all electric cars are barely 750, while hybrid cars are just over 5700. However, globally, growth is 92%.

Putting distinctive license plates on electric cars aims to make them more recognizable, and is expected to raise the public awareness and encourage people to think about a cleaner environment.

However, already registered electric cars will not receive a green number even if the Ministry of Interior's proposal enters into force. It will only apply for newly purchased cars.