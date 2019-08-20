Green Registration Plates as an Incentive for E-cars in Bulgaria

Society | August 20, 2019, Tuesday // 07:33| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Green Registration Plates as an Incentive for E-cars in Bulgaria www.pixabay.com

Green registration plates for electric cars is “one of the measures the state is proposing to encourage the use of this type of car," bTV reported.

The goal is to reduce pollution. Currently, there are incentives to drive such cars, though not many.

Importers' analysis shows that sales of such cars are increasing, but quite symbolically. In Bulgaria, all electric cars are barely 750, while hybrid cars are just over 5700. However, globally, growth is 92%.

Putting distinctive license plates on electric cars aims to make them more recognizable, and is expected to raise the public awareness and encourage people to think about a cleaner environment.

However, already registered electric cars will not receive a green number even if the Ministry of Interior's proposal enters into force. It will only apply for newly purchased cars.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: green, registration plate, e-cars
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria