Scientists: Obesity Doubles the Risk of Cancer

Society » HEALTH | August 20, 2019, Tuesday // 07:32| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Scientists: Obesity Doubles the Risk of Cancer www.pixabay.com

Scientists at the University of Bristol, England, have concluded that overweight and obesity increase the risk of cancer by at least 2 times, MedicalXpress reported.

Experts have identified what is the genes’ activity in malignant tumor tissue in 8 cancers that have been linked to obesity, BTA reported.

They then resorted to the Mendelian randomization method, which is related to the study of natural alterations of genes. The method is using measured variation in genes of known function to examine the causal effect of a modifiable exposure on disease in observational studies.

In this case, a link between the body mass index and the risk of disease was found, excluding the influence of genes that could contribute to both obesity and the onset of tumors.

According to scientists, overweight is responsible for 6 percent of cancer cases in developed countries. The study also found that obesity-related cancer rates are much higher.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: obesity, risk, cancer, overweight
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria