August 20, 2019, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Weather Forecast: Sunny and Hot with Light Wind

It will be sunny and warm today, hot in the afternoon in the lowlands, meteorologist Martin Slavchev of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency. There will be moderate east-northeast wind. Temperatures from 30C to 35C.
It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea coast, with light to moderate east-northeast wind and temperatures from 27C to 30C. The temperature of the sea water is 26 -27C.

