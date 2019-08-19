The New Chief of Radev's Cabinet Is a PhD in Political Science

The president appointed Kaloyan Metodiev as head of his cabinet with a decree today, the presidential press secretariat announced. The post is vacant after Ivo Hristov ran for a BSP MEP and won a seat in the new European Parliament. With another decree, Radev appointed him as head of the Strategic Council to the presidency, in which Metodiev was a member so far.

Kaloyan Metodiev was born on April 24, 1976 in Sofia. In 2001 he graduated as a Master of Political Science at Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski", where he specialized in Foreign Policy and National Security.

Kaloyan Metodiev is a PhD in Political Science. He has scientific publications in English, Serbian, Croatian and Albanian. From 2010 to 2019 he is a part-time lecturer at Sofia University. From 2015 to 2019, he is a political analyst and chief analyst at the Institute for Strategies and Analysis. He is a member of the Strategic Council to the President of the Republic. He speaks English, Russian, Serbian and Croatian. Married with two children.

